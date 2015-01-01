|
Citation
Mello MJ. R. I. Med. J. (2013) 2024; 107(8): e7.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Rhode Island Medical Society)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
39058982
Abstract
Injury has a dominant role in our nation's health. It is the leading cause of death in ages 1-44 and is one of the top ten causes of death in all age groups. In 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported there were 306,086 fatal injuries nationally, but the scope of the injury problem is much greater, with approximately 40 mil- lion emergency department visits for injury and additionally over 57 million physician office visits. In 2019, the cost of caring for injury was estimated to be 4.2 trillion dollars. The CDC reports that our small state had 1,044 fatal injuries and the Rhode Island Department of Health reported 62,845 injury-related emergency department visits in 2022.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; *Wounds and Injuries/prevention & control