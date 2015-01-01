Abstract

This study investigates the association between frailty, measured by the modified five-item frailty index (mFI-5), with inpatient mortality and hospital length of stay for geriatric patients with fall-related injuries. Despite falls being major contributors to morbidity and mortality in those over 65, the interaction between frailty and post-fall outcomes remains underexplored. Data for patients aged 65 and above, admitted between 2014-2020 to Rhode Island Hospital's trauma service for fall-related injuries, were extracted from its Trauma Registry. Frailty scores were retrospectively assigned using mFI-5. Logistic- and linear-regression analyses examined the relationship between mFI-5 scores, mortality, and hospital length-of-stay. Among 6,782 patients (mean age: 81.7 ± 8.66 years), higher frailty scores correlated with increased inpatient mortality (OR: 1.259; 95% CI: 1.14-1.39; P<0.000) and longer hospital stays (Coeff.: 0.460; 95% CI: 0.35-0.57, P<0.000). Notably, age showed a negative association with hospital length of stay but no significant association with inpatient mortality.

