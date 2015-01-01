Abstract

Accidental injuries in the pediatric population are common. The response to injury also differs owing to anatomical and physiological differences in children. While such injuries carry a risk of lifelong morbidity, some cases may follow a benign course despite their distressing appearance. We report two cases of accidentally incurred penetrating trauma in the pediatric population with unusual objects, including a pencil and a toy wheel. Despite their intracranial extension, neither of the patients exhibited any discernible neurological deficits. Penetrating brain injuries require early removal and meticulous perioperative care to minimize the risk of long-term adverse neurological events in children.

