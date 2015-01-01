SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Shaukat S, Zaidi SMF, Shah IA, Siddiqui MS, Ali F, Ayesha S, Khatri A, Ansari AB, Khan AA. SAGE Open Med. Case Rep. 2024; 12: e2050313X241266477.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/2050313X241266477

PMID

39055671

PMCID

PMC11271157

Abstract

Accidental injuries in the pediatric population are common. The response to injury also differs owing to anatomical and physiological differences in children. While such injuries carry a risk of lifelong morbidity, some cases may follow a benign course despite their distressing appearance. We report two cases of accidentally incurred penetrating trauma in the pediatric population with unusual objects, including a pencil and a toy wheel. Despite their intracranial extension, neither of the patients exhibited any discernible neurological deficits. Penetrating brain injuries require early removal and meticulous perioperative care to minimize the risk of long-term adverse neurological events in children.


Language: en

Keywords

pediatrics; head trauma; Penetrating brain injury

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print