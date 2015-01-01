Abstract

With the rise of global smart city construction, target detection technology plays a crucial role in optimizing urban functions and improving the quality of life. However, existing target detection technologies still have shortcomings in terms of accuracy, real-time performance, and adaptability. To address this challenge, this study proposes an innovative target detection model. Our model adopts the structure of YOLOv8-DSAF, comprising three key modules: depthwise separable convolution (DSConv), dual-path attention gate module (DPAG), and feature enhancement module (FEM). Firstly, DSConv technology optimizes computational complexity, enabling real-time target detection within limited hardware resources. Secondly, the DPAG module introduces a dual-channel attention mechanism, allowing the model to selectively focus on crucial areas, thereby improving detection accuracy in high-dynamic traffic scenarios. Finally, the FEM module highlights crucial features to prevent their loss, further enhancing detection accuracy. Additionally, we propose an Internet of Things smart city framework consisting of four main layers: the application domain, the Internet of Things infrastructure layer, the edge layer, and the cloud layer. The proposed algorithm utilizes the Internet of Things infrastructure layer, edge layer, and cloud layer to collect and process data in real-time, achieving faster response times. Experimental results on the KITTI V and Cityscapes datasets indicate that our model outperforms the YOLOv8 model. This suggests that in complex urban traffic scenarios, our model exhibits superior performance with higher detection accuracy and adaptability. We believe that this innovative model will significantly propel the development of smart cities and advance target detection technology.

