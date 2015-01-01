SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kreuder A, Frick U, Klütsch J, Haehn L, Schlittmeier SJ. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e17231.

(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)

10.1038/s41598-024-67915-9

39060401

PMC11282315

Social networking and messaging applications, such as WhatsApp, have become an essential social environment for adolescents and young adults (AYA). While facilitating connectivity, they also bear hazards, including cyber-aggression. This study investigates the impact of (aggressive) group norms on AYA's propensity to expect cyberaggressive behaviors within different group chats. Based on a vignette scenario, realistically simulated WhatsApp group chats enabled scrutinizing, if and how exemplary reactions (funny, aggressive, friendly) of group members influence AYA's conformity to cyber-aggression (N = 500, aged 16 to 29). Additionally, we examined the effect of chat group type-close friends versus fellow students-on the anticipation of aggressive reactions. Sociodemographic, social, and developmental-psychological factors were evaluated for potential effects. Multilevel logistic regression analyses indicated that aggressive group norms significantly predict cyber-aggression anticipation, while no effect of chat group type was observed. Controlling for the size and vivacity of participant's friend group, gender, age, and educational status were significant predictors: males, younger participants, and non-university students expected higher levels of cyber-aggression conformity. This study underlines the importance of group dynamics on perceptions of cyber-aggression and hints at individual risk factors for AYA's digital communication behavior.


Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Adolescent; Young Adult; Social Media; Mobile Applications; Students/psychology; *Aggression/psychology; Friends/psychology; Social Conformity; Social Networking

