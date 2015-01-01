Abstract

How to raise the bridge barrier with a concrete base height of only 51 cm to SS level of protection is not yet studied. In order to effectively retrofit an existing concrete barrier design to meet new crash testing criteria, the structural dimensions and concrete strength of the existing bridge barrier were investigated, and finite element simulation analysis was carried out, and simulation suggested the existing barrier was insufficient. Based on the structural dimension design principles of bridge barriers, the existing structure of bridge barrier was designed after adding lightweight and high-strength B750HL material crossbeams and posts on top of the concrete base, and the bearing capacity of the bridge barrier was calculated based on the yield line theory. Then, a finite element simulation analysis model was established to study and analyze the blocking, guiding, and cushioning functions of the improved design of bridge barrier. Finally, full-scale-vehicle crash tests were conducted with the SS-level small car, bus, and tractor-van trailer for this bridge barrier design scheme. This paper is the world's first to use B750HL steel as the material for the crossbeam and post of a bridge barrier with a concrete base height of only 51 cm. According to the research results, the B750HL bridge barrier, which was designed based on the calculation of structural dimension design and yield line theory, effectively reduces the increased constant load on the bridge deck caused by the extra crossbeams and posts. At the same time, it can reduce material costs and save engineering costs. After being verified by finite element simulation crash tests and full-scale-vehicle crash tests, the protective capacity of the B750HL bridge barrier was proven to meet the SS-level evaluation requirements of the Standard for Safety Performance Evaluation of Highway Barriers (JTG B05-01-2013). The research findings of this paper is that the finite element simulation crash tests can effectively simulate full-scale-vehicle crash test, and the finite element simulation crash tests is reliable. If the safety performance of the barrier in the finite element simulation crash tests meets the requirements, the probability of passing the full-scale-vehicle crash test is higher. Therefore, a design scheme is proposed for the B750HL bridge barrier to improve hybrid bridge barriers at a height of 51 cm or more based on various design methods.

