Hosni H, Segovia M, Zhao S, Palma MA, Skevas T. Sci. Rep. 2024; 14(1): e17291.
(Copyright © 2024, Nature Publishing Group)
39068270
Consumers often inadvertently misperceive the health hazards associated with over-the-counter pesticides under the current textual labeling policy, potentially leading to improper use. We conducted an incentivized framed field experiment with eye tracking to evaluate the effectiveness of the current pesticide labels that convey risk using signal words (Caution, Warning, Danger) compared to two visually focused label alternatives: traffic light colors and skull intensity symbols. A total of 166 participants were randomly assigned to one of three label formats and asked to rank toxicity levels and make purchasing decisions within multiple price lists.
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Comprehension; Adolescent; Young Adult; *Pesticides/toxicity; Consumer Behavior; Product Labeling/methods