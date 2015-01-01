Abstract

Carbon fiber reinforced polyamide-6 (CF/PA-6) composites have been widely applied in automobile, aerospace, and biomedical industries for their high mechanical properties, high thermal resistance and recyclability. On the purpose of finding ways to improve the interfacial properties, the investigation of the nanostructure and nanomechanical properties of the interphase in CF/PA-6 composites were essential. In this study, MD simulation was carried out to show the interfacial formation and nanostructure of the CF/PA-6 composite model directly at the atomic level and compute the radial distribution function, interfacial energy, total energy. Then the nanomechanical properties of the CF/PA-6 composite, such as interfacial thickness, interfacial modules, interfacial adhesion, were investigated by AFM PF-QNM model. The changes of the radical distribution function and energies over the MD simulation time indicated that the PA-6 chains adsorbed and then regularly folded on the CF surface, displaying the interfacial crystallization of the CF/PA-6 composite model. What stood out in the AFM PF-QNM tests were the abrupt decreasing of the interfacial modulus and the sharp increasing of the interfacial adhesion from those of the carbon fiber to those of the PA-6. The average interfacial thickness of the CF/PA-6 composite was 72 nm. Consistent with the simulation results, the interfacial properties were distinct from the properties of the carbon fiber and PA-6, owning to the adsorption and orderly folding of the PA-6 chains on the CF surface and the changes of the RDF and energies.

