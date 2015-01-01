|
Citation
|
Bauder M, Paula D, Pfeilschifter C, Petermeier F, Kubjatko T, Riener A, Schweiger HG. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(14).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39065878
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Cooperative intelligent transport systems (C-ITSs) are mass-produced and sold in Europe, promising enhanced safety and comfort. Direct vehicle communication, known as vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, is crucial in this context. Drivers receive warnings about potential hazards by exchanging vehicle status and environmental data with other communication-enabled vehicles. However, the impact of these warnings on drivers and their inclusion in accident reconstruction remains uncertain. Unlike sensor-based warnings, V2X warnings may not provide a visible reason for the alert, potentially affecting reaction times and behavior. In this work, a simulator study on V2X warnings was conducted with 32 participants to generate findings on reaction times and behavior for accident reconstruction in connection with these systems. Two scenarios from the Car-2-Car Communication Consortium were implemented: "Stationary Vehicle Warning-Broken-Down Vehicle" and "Dangerous Situation-Electronic Emergency Brake Lights". Volkswagen's warning concept was utilized, as they are the sole provider of cooperative vehicles in Europe.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Communication; Automobiles; Young Adult; *Automobile Driving/psychology; *Accidents, Traffic/prevention & control; *Reaction Time/physiology; accident analysis; accident reconstruction; Computer Simulation; fundamental data; human factors; reaction times; vehicle-2-X communication