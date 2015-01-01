SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pedro B, Assunção A, Carnide F, Damião B, Lucena R, Almeida N, Simões P, Veloso AP. Sensors (Basel) 2024; 24(14).

(Copyright © 2024, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/s24144527

39065925

PMC11281231

This study aims to assess the musculoskeletal risk of military personnel on a Leopard 2 A6 main battle tank crew and to identify associated factors for future prevention and mitigation strategies. A sample of 57 Portuguese military personnel, who are or were part of the Leopard 2 A6 main battle tank crew, answered a questionnaire on their perception of task performance, considering muscle demands, comfort, posture, movements, and associated symptoms. A subsample of four soldiers from the Armoured Squadron of the Portuguese Mechanized Brigade were assessed using an inertial measurement unit system and underwent a whole-body kinematic analysis coupled with a Rapid Entire Body Assessment during a simulated two-hour mission. The results indicate that soldiers accurately perceive their roles within the crew and that, overall, there is a high risk of musculoskeletal injuries in all tasks. However, tasks directly related to the crew's primary duties carry consistently high risk when considering the time spent on their tasks. This study highlights the need for targeted preventive measures to reduce the incidence and severity of injuries among the crew of the Leopard 2 A6 main battle tank.


Humans; Risk Factors; Adult; Female; Male; risk factors; Young Adult; Task Performance and Analysis; Pilot Projects; Surveys and Questionnaires; *Military Personnel; *Movement/physiology; Biomechanical Phenomena; inertial measurement units; level of risk; main battle tank Leopard 2 A6; Musculoskeletal Diseases/physiopathology/epidemiology; musculoskeletal disorders; REBA

