Abstract

Falls are a major issue for those over the age of 65 years worldwide.



OBJECTIVE assessment of fall risk is rare in clinical practice. The most common methods of assessment are time-consuming observational tests (clinical tests). Computer-aided diagnosis could be a great help. A popular clinical test for fall risk is the five times sit-to-stand. The time taken to complete the test is the most commonly used metric to identify the most at-risk patients. However, tracking the movement of skeletal joints can provide much richer insights. We use markerless motion capture, allied with a representational model, to identify those at risk of falls. Our method uses an LSTM autoencoder to derive a distance measure. Using this measure, we introduce a new scoring system, allowing individuals with differing falls risks to be placed on a continuous scale. Evaluating our method on the KINECAL dataset, we achieved an accuracy of 0.84 in identifying those at elevated falls risk. In addition to identifying potential fallers, our method could find applications in rehabilitation. This aligns with the goals of the KINECAL Dataset. KINECAL contains the recordings of 90 individuals undertaking 11 movements used in clinical assessments. KINECAL is labelled to disambiguate age-related decline and falls risk.

Language: en