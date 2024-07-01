|
Merayo-Cano JM, Porras-Segovia A, Ovejero S, Baca-Garcia E. Span. J. Psychiatry Ment. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
39059728
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the world's greatest public health problems. More than 700,000 people lose their lives to suicide every year. While funding for mental health waits to be increased, thousands of suicides occur every day. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This study aims to quantify the global impact of suicide compared to other external causes of death in terms of Years of Potential Life Lost (YPLL), and how this will change between 1995 and 2020. Our source of information is the World Health Organization (WHO) mortality database. We then use YPLL, a standard measure of premature mortality and burden of disease that brings precision to the assessment of the impact of different causes of death. This, combined with the Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) as a way of expressing increase, gives us a better understanding of the real situation and trends of suicide compared to other external causes of death in different countries worldwide.
Language: en
Keywords
Suicide; suicide risk; suicide behavior; suicide trends; worldwide suicide