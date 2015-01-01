Abstract

For millennia, various cultures have utilized cannabis for food, textile fiber, ethno-medicines, and pharmacotherapy, owing to its medicinal potential and psychotropic effects. An in-depth exploration of its historical, chemical, and therapeutic dimensions provides context for its contemporary understanding. The criminalization of cannabis in many countries was influenced by the presence of psychoactive cannabinoids; however, scientific advances and growing public awareness have renewed interest in cannabis-related products, especially for medical use. Described as a 'treasure trove,' cannabis produces a diverse array of cannabinoids and non-cannabinoid compounds. Recent research focuses on cannabinoids for treating conditions such as anxiety, depression, chronic pain, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and epilepsy. Additionally, secondary metabolites like phenolic compounds, terpenes, and terpenoids are increasingly recognized for their therapeutic effects and their synergistic role with cannabinoids. These compounds show potential in treating neuro and non-neuro disorders, and studies suggest their promise as antitumoral agents. This comprehensive review integrates historical, chemical, and therapeutic perspectives on cannabis, highlighting contemporary research and its vast potential in medicine.

Language: en