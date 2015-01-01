Abstract

BACKGROUND: Discussing the risk of exposure to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and assessing the need for HIV nonoccupational postexposure prophylaxis (nPEP) are essential components of providing care to victims of sexual assault. Current literature on the topic of HIV nPEP for victims of sexual assault surrounds risk of exposure, patient adherence, access and barriers, current practices, and standardized order sets. A significant gap in the literature concerning sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) knowledge of HIV infection and HIV nPEP evidence-based practice guidelines was identified. The purpose of this research was to assess SANE knowledge surrounding HIV infection and evidence-based practice recommendations for HIV nPEP use in victims of sexual assault.



METHODS: A 20-item knowledge survey was created using QuestionPro. The aim of the survey was to measure SANE knowledge of HIV transmission, pathophysiology, nPEP medications, and evidence-based practice guidelines for victims of sexual assault. In addition to the 20 knowledge items, 15 demographic questions were included. The study design was cross-sectional, descriptive, and comparative. A total of 411 participants completed the survey.



RESULTS: Data analysis revealed knowledge deficits for topics such as risk of HIV transmission, nPEP indications, laboratory testing, drug regimens, nPEP timing, mechanism of action, medication contraindications, and adherence issues. The overall mean score for the knowledge survey among all participants was 13.36 out of 20 (66.8%).



CONCLUSION: A knowledge deficit among SANEs surrounding HIV infection and HIV nPEP evidence-based practice guidelines for patients who experienced sexual assault was identified. The study highlights the need for additional education for specialized nurses who are providing care to victims of sexual assault.

Language: en