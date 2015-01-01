|
Simms-Roberson PM, Broda P. Adv. Emerg. Nurs. J. 2024; 46(3): 251-262.
BACKGROUND: Discussing the risk of exposure to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and assessing the need for HIV nonoccupational postexposure prophylaxis (nPEP) are essential components of providing care to victims of sexual assault. Current literature on the topic of HIV nPEP for victims of sexual assault surrounds risk of exposure, patient adherence, access and barriers, current practices, and standardized order sets. A significant gap in the literature concerning sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) knowledge of HIV infection and HIV nPEP evidence-based practice guidelines was identified. The purpose of this research was to assess SANE knowledge surrounding HIV infection and evidence-based practice recommendations for HIV nPEP use in victims of sexual assault.
Humans; Cross-Sectional Studies; Adult; Female; Male; Middle Aged; Health Knowledge, Attitudes, Practice; Surveys and Questionnaires; Sex Offenses; *HIV Infections/nursing; *Post-Exposure Prophylaxis