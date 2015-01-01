Abstract

PURPOSE: The primary aim of this study was to examine the vestibular function of athletes involved in high-risk head trauma sports by means of complete vHIT testing of all six semicircular canals (SCCs). The secondary objective was to investigate whether the vestibular function is significantly reduced among athletes within certain high-risk sports.



METHODS: A prospective cross-sectional study of 137 adult athletes in football, handball, boxing, horseback riding, and ice hockey with a minimum of one reported sports-related head injury within the past five years. All subjects underwent screening with a complete examination of all six SCCs with vHIT and fulfillment of the dizziness handicap inventory (DHI).



RESULTS: Two subjects (1.5 %) fulfilled the criteria of having a pathological vHIT. Some degree of impairment of the vestibular function was seen when data was divided into individual sports and time since the last head injury. Likewise, no subjective dizziness was seen in the group of athletes when evaluated by total DHI scores. This score did not differ significantly between groups when subgrouped into number of head injuries or time since the last head injury. When divided into type of sport, total DHI scores differed significantly between groups. These total DHI-scores did, however, all fall within the range of the "no dizziness handicap" classification.



CONCLUSION: The results suggest that the vestibular function of athletes in high-risk head trauma sports is unaffected by the practice of a high-risk head trauma sport. Therefore, vHIT has no clinical utility in the assessment of a sports-related concussion (SRC) in athletes with no subjective feeling of dizziness.

Language: en