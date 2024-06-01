Abstract

Violence in the emergency department (ED) has been escalating for decades worldwide. High-stress situations are commonplace in the ED and can lead to intentional and unintentional aggression from patients. Staff must be educated on the signs of violence and escalation to recognize potentially dangerous situations early. Staff must also identify underlying medical conditions as the source of unintentional violence. Both situations would require different approaches to management. ED violence negatively affects patient care and leads to long-term harmful outcomes for staff. Multiple strategies for mitigation and prevention have been explored in the literature. Among those, weapon detection systems, de-escalation training, and violence prevention programs have demonstrated improved staff outcomes and decreased violence. Formalized procedures and policies should clearly assign roles for each staff member in the event of a violent patient. Training programs should be instituted and may include self-defense classes or crisis intervention courses. Emergency medicine residency programs and EDs around the country must address the rising incidence of violence within EDs through interdisciplinary policy, procedure development, and prevention and mitigation programs.

