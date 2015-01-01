Abstract

Some men who have sex with men (MSM) engage in the exchange of sexual services for money, drugs, shelter or something else of value. There has been limited research examining the factors that influence how male sex workers (MSWs) determine their fees for their services. To learn more about this, qualitative interview data were analyzed from 180 MSM from 8 US cities who had recently engaged in exchange sex with clients they had primarily met through dating/hookup websites and apps. The primary factor that affected participants' fees was the type of services provided, with a higher price generally charged for anal sex than for oral sex, mutual masturbation or massage. Condomless anal sex, in particular, commanded a higher fee. Additionally, participants required more money for special kinks or fetishes or any services that they considered to be risky, demanding or physically or emotionally uncomfortable. Other factors that affected how much participants charged for a given encounter included the duration of the meeting, the level of client appeal, the perceived wealth of the client, and the participant's current financial situation. Participants varied in their approaches to fee setting, in terms of both their degree of flexibility when negotiating a price and whether they preferred to suggest a fee or have the client first state an amount they were willing to pay. Information about MSWs' approaches to fee setting provides greater understanding of their lived experiences and the risks they may accept for higher fees.

Language: en