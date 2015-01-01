Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to evaluate the predictive accuracy of the prehospital rapid emergency medicine score (pREMS) for predicting the outcomes of hospitalized patients with traumatic brain injury (TBI) who died, were discharged, were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), or were admitted to the operating room (OR) within 72 h.



METHODS: A retrospective cohort analysis was performed on a sample of 513 TBI patients admitted to the emergency department (ED) of Besat Hospital in 2023. Only patients of both sexes aged 18 years or older who were not pregnant and had adequate documentation of vital signs were included in the analysis. Patients who died during transport and patients who were transferred from other hospitals were excluded. The predictive power of the pREMS for each outcome was assessed by calculating the sensitivity and specificity curves and by analyzing the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve (AUROC).



RESULTS: The mean pREMS scores for hospital discharge, death, ICU admission and OR admission were 11.97 ± 3.84, 6.32 ± 3.15, 8.24 ± 5.17 and 9.88 ± 2.02, respectively. pREMS accurately predicted hospital discharge and death (AOR = 1.62, P < 0.001) but was not a good predictor of ICU or OR admission (AOR = 1.085, P = 0.603). The AUROCs for the ability of the pREMS to predict outcomes in hospitalized TBI patients were 0.618 (optimal cutoff point = 7) for ICU admission and OR and 0.877 (optimal cutoff point = 9.5) for hospital discharge and death at 72 h.



CONCLUSION: The results indicate that the pREMS, a new preclinical trauma score for traumatic brain injury, is a useful tool for prehospital risk stratification (RST) in TBI patients. The pREMS showed good discriminatory power for predicting in-hospital mortality within 72 h in patients with traumatic brain injury.

Language: en