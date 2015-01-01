|
Hire AJ, Franklin BD. BMC Geriatr. 2024; 24(1): e651.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39095729
BACKGROUND: Potentially inappropriate prescribing (PIP) refers to the prescription of medications that carry a higher risk of adverse outcomes, such as drug interactions, falls, and cognitive impairment. PIP is of particular concern in older adults, and is associated with increased morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. Socioeconomic deprivation has been identified as a potential risk factor for PIP. However, the extent of this relationship remains unclear. This review aimed to synthesize the current literature on the association between PIP and socioeconomic status (SES) in older adults.
Language: en
Humans; Risk Factors; Aged; Socioeconomic Factors; Older people; Social Class; Socioeconomic status; Systematic review; *Inappropriate Prescribing/economics; Potentially Inappropriate Medication List; Potentially inappropriate prescribing