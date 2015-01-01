Abstract

BACKGROUND: Potentially inappropriate prescribing (PIP) refers to the prescription of medications that carry a higher risk of adverse outcomes, such as drug interactions, falls, and cognitive impairment. PIP is of particular concern in older adults, and is associated with increased morbidity, mortality, and healthcare costs. Socioeconomic deprivation has been identified as a potential risk factor for PIP. However, the extent of this relationship remains unclear. This review aimed to synthesize the current literature on the association between PIP and socioeconomic status (SES) in older adults.



METHODS: A literature search was conducted using the databases Medline, Embase and CINAHL. A search strategy was developed to capture papers examining three key concepts: PIP, socioeconomic deprivation and older/elderly populations. Peer-reviewed quantitative research published between 1/1/2000 and 31/12/2022 was eligible for inclusion.



RESULTS: Twenty articles from 3,966 hits met the inclusion criteria. The sample size of included studies ranged from 668 to 16.5million individuals, with the majority from Europe (n = 8) and North America (n = 8). Most defined older patients as being 65 or over (n = 12) and used income (n = 7) or subsidy eligibility (n = 5) to assess SES. In all, twelve studies reported a statistically significant association between socioeconomic deprivation and an increased likelihood of experiencing PIP. Several of these reported some association after adjusting for number of drugs taken, or the presence of polypharmacy. The underlying reasons for the association are unclear, although one study found that the association between deprivation and higher PIP prevalence could not be explained by poorer access to healthcare facilities or practitioners.



CONCLUSION: The findings suggest some association between an older person's SES and their likelihood of being exposed to PIP. SES appears to be one of several factors that act independently and in concert to influence an older person's likelihood of experiencing PIP. This review highlights that prioritising older people living in socioeconomically-deprived circumstances may be an efficient strategy when carrying out medication reviews.

