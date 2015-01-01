SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Chinelli A, Ubbiali M, Paparatto G, Torri E, Musco A, Galipò R, Meli P, Bellini S, Catucci N, Colaprico L, Camposeragna A, Farinella M, Rancilio L, Landi N, Stettini P, Salfa MC, Cellini A, Suligoi B, Palamara AT, Mortari L, Caraglia A, Martinelli D, Tavoschi L. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2089.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12889-024-19610-7

PMID

39095763

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: School-based comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) is a powerful tool that provides young people with information on all aspects of sexuality and is aimed at protecting their sexual and reproductive health and well-being throughout their lives. Currently, CSE is not integrated within the schools' curriculum in Italy. This study describes the co-construction, implementation, and evaluation of a CSE project piloted among students attending lower secondary schools, in four regions of Italy. Evidence-based evaluation will be helpful in promote the inclusion of CSE programs in the Italian schools' curriculum.

METHODS: The pilot scheme was co-constructed by a multidisciplinary curriculum development group through a Delphi process, including educators who conducted the activities. The evaluation followed three directions: the program (based on a literature review of CSE principles and recommended characteristics), implementation (assessing the execution of the program through the analysis of the reflection tools used by the educators), and short-term outcomes (assessing critical thinking and conscious behavioural choices through pre-post and satisfaction surveys).

RESULTS: The main goal, learning modules and content were defined and structured in five interventions with the students, and two with families and teachers. A total of 638 students were involved in the activity, across 11 schools. Data analysis of pre/post surveys reported a significant increase in knowledge in 12 of the 15 items investigated (p < 0.05), and a high level of satisfaction with the topics addressed. Qualitative analysis added information on the pivotal role of educators in CSE.

CONCLUSIONS: The national piloting of this educational activity provided positive insights regarding the co-construction, implementation and short-outcome evaluation, suggesting potential for scalability and future inclusion of CSE in the curricula of Italian schools.


Language: en

Keywords

Humans; Female; Male; Evaluation; Schools; Adolescent; Delphi Technique; Pilot Projects; Italy; *Curriculum; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Program Evaluation; *School Health Services/organization & administration; *Sex Education/methods; Comprehensive sexuality education; Program Development; School-based education; Sexual health

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print