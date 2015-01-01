|
Chinelli A, Ubbiali M, Paparatto G, Torri E, Musco A, Galipò R, Meli P, Bellini S, Catucci N, Colaprico L, Camposeragna A, Farinella M, Rancilio L, Landi N, Stettini P, Salfa MC, Cellini A, Suligoi B, Palamara AT, Mortari L, Caraglia A, Martinelli D, Tavoschi L. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e2089.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
39095763
INTRODUCTION: School-based comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) is a powerful tool that provides young people with information on all aspects of sexuality and is aimed at protecting their sexual and reproductive health and well-being throughout their lives. Currently, CSE is not integrated within the schools' curriculum in Italy. This study describes the co-construction, implementation, and evaluation of a CSE project piloted among students attending lower secondary schools, in four regions of Italy. Evidence-based evaluation will be helpful in promote the inclusion of CSE programs in the Italian schools' curriculum.
Language: en
Humans; Female; Male; Evaluation; Schools; Adolescent; Delphi Technique; Pilot Projects; Italy; *Curriculum; Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; *Program Evaluation; *School Health Services/organization & administration; *Sex Education/methods; Comprehensive sexuality education; Program Development; School-based education; Sexual health