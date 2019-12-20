|
Citation
|
Zhang L, Yang J, Yang Q, An W, Wang D, Cui B. BMC Sports Sci. Med. Rehabil. 2024; 16(1): e163.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39095858
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Fall prevention and balance control constitute critical components of rehabilitation for stroke survivors. Kneeling training, characterized by its low center of gravity focus, has been incorporated into rehabilitation regimens to enhance postural control across various pathological conditions. Despite its widespread use, empirical evidence substantiating the efficacy of kneeling training is limited, particularly in the context of mobility and balance improvement for patients who have had a stroke. This study aims to substantiate the safety and effectiveness of kneeling training in individuals recovering from stroke.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Rehabilitation; Balance; Kneeling training; Mobility; Stroke