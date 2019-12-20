Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall prevention and balance control constitute critical components of rehabilitation for stroke survivors. Kneeling training, characterized by its low center of gravity focus, has been incorporated into rehabilitation regimens to enhance postural control across various pathological conditions. Despite its widespread use, empirical evidence substantiating the efficacy of kneeling training is limited, particularly in the context of mobility and balance improvement for patients who have had a stroke. This study aims to substantiate the safety and effectiveness of kneeling training in individuals recovering from stroke.



METHODS: A randomized controlled trial comparing kneeling training and conventional rehabilitation training was conducted, involving sixty-seven participants allocated to the Kneeling Training Group (KNT) and the Conventional Rehabilitation Group (CVR). The KNT group underwent 30-minute sessions of kneeling training, while the CVR group received conventional treadmill walking training, both administered six times per week over four weeks. Evaluation encompassed the Fugl-Meyer Assessment for Lower Extremity (FMA-LE), the Berg Balance Scale (BBS), and gait analysis was conducted at baseline, as well as at the 2 and 4-week intervals.



RESULTS: Our study established the safety of a 4-week kneeling training program. Notably, the KNT group exhibited more pronounced improvements in BBS scores at weeks 2 and 4 compared to the CVR group. However, no significant disparities emerged in FMA-LE and gait analysis between the two groups. Our findings suggest that kneeling training may serve as a viable option for enhancing lower limb balance in survivors who have had a stroke.



CONCLUSIONS: We conclude that kneeling training, characterized by its safety, simplicity, and no restrictions on location or equipment, represents a valuable therapeutic approach for enhancing walking balance in individuals recovering from stroke.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: Clinical trials ChiCTR1900028385, December 20, 2019.

