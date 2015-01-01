Abstract

BACKGROUND: Patients with oral cancer usually experience disfigurement and dysfunction which are shared risk factors of suicide. The aim of the study was to comprehensively assess the characteristics of suicide and risk factors for suicide in patients with oral cancer.



METHODS: Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database was used to acquire information of patients with common malignant tumors including oral cancer from 1975 to 2020. The aim was to explore the incidence of suicide, and timing of suicide among patients with oral cancer. A Fine-Gray competing risks regression model was employed to analyze risk factors associated with suicide among patients with various demographic and tumor characteristics.



RESULTS: Totally, 7685 patients with different malignant tumors committed suicide. Among them, 203 patients with oral cancer died due to suicide, presenting a suicide rate of 54.5/100,000 person-years, which was almost 3.5 times that of the US general population and 1.5 times that of the overall US patients with cancer in our study. Approximately 18 %, 40 %, and 55 % of suicides occurred in first year, first 3 years, and first 5 years after diagnosis. Being male, White race, and having a single primary tumor might be regarded as the risk factors for suicide.



CONCLUSION: As oral cavity is closely associated with appearance, pronunciation and ingestion, patients with oral cancer have a significant high risk of suicide. Tremendous attention needs to be paid to patients with oral cancer particularly those exhibiting characteristics associated with a high risk of suicide.

