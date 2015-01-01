Abstract

BACKGROUND: Disclosing ongoing child sexual abuse (CSA) to a mandated reporter should facilitate youth safety. Unfortunately, youth may continue to experience abuse after disclosure, although little research has examined this phenomenon.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to understand when and why the child protection process fails after youth disclose to a mandated reporter. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Hotline support specialists completed an online survey about 124 anonymous hotline chats with youth whose abuse continued after a prior disclosure to a mandated reporter.



METHODS: We thematically analyzed support specialists' open-ended descriptions of information disclosed by the victim in their chat.



RESULTS: In most cases (71 %), the abuse was seemingly not reported or not investigated. Mandated reporters' belief of the victim and minimization of abuse affected reporting decisions. Some mandated reporters tried to address the abuse directly with the perpetrators, endangering victims. Rarely, mandated reporters did not report to respect the victim's wishes. In 24 % of cases, the victim described an investigation that did not result in protection. Victims indicated that investigators "sided to the perpetrator" or said there was not enough evidence. Some victims recanted, often in fear. In 6 % of cases, formal actions were taken but did not provide long-term protection. Victims described temporary cessation of abuse that resumed because their guardian(s) allowed the perpetrator to access them.



CONCLUSIONS: Disclosing to a mandated reporter can engender traumatic experiences without resulting in long-term safety. Professionals need additional training to increase their knowledge of CSA and respond in ways that prioritize physical and emotional safety.

Language: en