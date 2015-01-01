Abstract

BACKGROUND: Sibling sexual abuse (SSA) is considered the most prevalent and longest-lasting type of interfamilial sexual abuse. The psychological implications of SSA may be felt throughout the harmed siblings' lifespan. Nevertheless, SSA receives very little therapeutic attention.



OBJECTIVE: The present study explores how professionals dealing with the phenomenon see how to work with such cases. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Fifty-two professionals working in the field of SSA participated in the study and completed closed and open-ended questionnaires.



METHODS: A mixed-method research approach was implemented to quantitatively and qualitatively analyze the professionals' responses.



RESULTS: The findings addressed three main intervention aspects. The first comprised the key unique therapeutic themes of SSA interventions that differentiate the SSA therapeutic process from other child sexual abuse cases. These included complex familial dynamics (e.g., secrecy climate, loyalty conflict, and intergenerational transmission of trauma) and at-home risk. The second addressed the therapeutic goals, including rebuilding family relationships and promoting safety strategies at home. The third was the SSA intervention structure, defining the structural elements of a holistic therapeutic model for family care.



CONCLUSIONS: Based on the findings, a therapeutic model for family intervention in SSA cases was proposed, aiming to define service characteristics, determine who should be involved in the therapeutic process, and identify who should lead the intervention. The research contributes to the advancement of the theoretical and practical knowledge necessary to address the inherent familial complexities in SSA cases and the enhancement of the therapeutic orientation for professionals involved in such cases.

