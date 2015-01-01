CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Levine M, Noel OF, Patel S, Park H, Weller CL, Lighthall JG. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(8): e9115.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
39091615
PMCID
Abstract
While orbital encephaloceles secondary to orbital roof fractures, in the setting of gunshot wound injuries, are rare, it is important to discuss diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes. This comprehensive manuscript aims to accomplish these objectives.
Language: en
Keywords
|
suicide; case report; gunshot wound injury; orbital encephalocele; traumatic encephalocele