Levine M, Noel OF, Patel S, Park H, Weller CL, Lighthall JG. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(8): e9115.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.9115

39091615

PMC11291299

While orbital encephaloceles secondary to orbital roof fractures, in the setting of gunshot wound injuries, are rare, it is important to discuss diagnosis, treatment, and outcomes. This comprehensive manuscript aims to accomplish these objectives.


suicide; case report; gunshot wound injury; orbital encephalocele; traumatic encephalocele

