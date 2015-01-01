|
Citation
|
Howard H, Mularoni PP. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39092982
|
Abstract
|
Concussions are a common injury in pediatric sports medicine clinics. Occasionally, a patient presenting for concussion will demonstrate abnormal neurologic findings, but in this case, a gaze palsy was witnessed during the initial 2 weeks following closed head injury with subsequent complete resolution of symptoms. There are limited available studies or case reports demonstrating this atypical presentation; thus, this case study aims to provide sports medicine physicians a reference for future similar atypical presentations.
Language: en