Howard H, Mularoni PP. Clin. J. Sport. Med. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, Canadian Academy of Sport Medicine, Publisher Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)

10.1097/JSM.0000000000001259

39092982

Concussions are a common injury in pediatric sports medicine clinics. Occasionally, a patient presenting for concussion will demonstrate abnormal neurologic findings, but in this case, a gaze palsy was witnessed during the initial 2 weeks following closed head injury with subsequent complete resolution of symptoms. There are limited available studies or case reports demonstrating this atypical presentation; thus, this case study aims to provide sports medicine physicians a reference for future similar atypical presentations.


Language: en
