Collins A, Maselko J, Hagaman A, Bates L, Haight SC, Kachoria AG, Gupta S, Bhalotra S, Sikander S, Bibi A. Disabil. Health J. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
39095292
BACKGROUND: People with disabilities are more likely to experience intimate partner violence (IPV) than those without. Most research examining the relationship between disability and IPV, however, is cross-sectional and approaches disability as a binary variable. This relationship is also important to consider in a South Asian context, where it may be affected by cultural norms surrounding IPV, and resources for people with disabilities.
Language: en
Epidemiology; Intimate partner violence; Disability; Maternal health; South asia