Abstract

BACKGROUND: People with disabilities are more likely to experience intimate partner violence (IPV) than those without. Most research examining the relationship between disability and IPV, however, is cross-sectional and approaches disability as a binary variable. This relationship is also important to consider in a South Asian context, where it may be affected by cultural norms surrounding IPV, and resources for people with disabilities.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the degree to which disability severity increases the risk of subsequent IPV among a cohort of mothers living in rural Pakistan.



METHODS: Mothers from the Bachpan study (N = 869) with data for at least two consecutive waves between 1-, 2-, 3-, and 6-years postpartum were included in this study. Modified Poisson regression models were used to estimate the relationship between disability level in the preceding wave and psychological, physical, and sexual IPV in the following wave.



RESULTS: For psychological IPV, the risk ratio (RR) for medium severity was 1.27 (95 % CI: 1.10, 1.46) and the RR for high severity was 1.23 (95 % CI: 1.02, 1.48), relative to low severity. Physical IPV had a medium severity RR of 1.44 (95 % CI: 1.00, 2.06) and high severity RR of 1.60 (95 % CI: 1.02, 2.53). For sexual IPV, the medium severity RR was 1.35 (95 % CI: 1.05, 1.75) and the high severity RR was 1.53 (95 % CI: 1.11, 2.10).



CONCLUSIONS: This study supports that, in a low-income, rural South Asian context, mothers with disabilities are particularly susceptible to future psychological, physical, and sexual IPV.

Language: en