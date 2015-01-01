Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To examine the nature and severity of badminton-related ocular injuries in Melbourne, Australia.



METHODS: This is a retrospective chart review. A search of the medical records was conducted for patients presenting to the ED at The Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital, with badminton-related eye injuries from June 2018 to May 2023. Data were extracted, focusing on injury mechanism, patient demographics and treatment outcomes.



RESULTS: In total, 88 patients were included in the study, comprising 64 (73%) men and 24 (27%) women. The mean patient age was 36.13 years. The most common injury was hyphaema (73%), followed by commotio retinae (45%). One patient sustained a penetrating eye injury when a shuttlecock shattered the spectacles he was wearing during play. Medical intervention was required for 90% of patients. The most common interventions were steroid eye drops (80%) and cycloplegic eyedrops (76%). A total of six (7%) patients required surgical management. For those 69 patients followed up at The Royal Victorian Eye and Ear Hospital, 77% of patients had a final best-corrected visual acuity of 6/6 or greater.



CONCLUSIONS: Hyphaema, commotio retinae and traumatic uveitis were the most commonly diagnosed injuries. The majority of patients with badminton-related eye injuries required medical treatment, and some necessitated surgical intervention. To mitigate these risks, there is a pressing need to develop an eye safety policy for Australian badminton players, and players should exercise caution when wearing spectacles during play to prevent potential penetrating eye injuries.

Language: en