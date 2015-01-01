Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Zombification, a magical and religious process in Haiti, has been scientifically studied and remains relevant. Originating from the convergence of African, Caribbean, and Christian rites, it involves a comatose trance, transforming individuals into living dead through Voodoo practices. Haitian zombies consistently exhibit a preserved expression marked by a nasal voice, a result of nasalization-using nasal cavities as resonators during phonation. The aim of this study was to ascertain the mechanisms through which zombification could impact the voices of the subjects.



METHODS: A comprehensive investigation was conducted using both primary and secondary sources. Primary sources involved direct or reported testimonies of individuals undergoing zombification, with audio or video recordings available from the collections of the Laboratory of Anthropology, Archaeology, and Biology (UVSQ/Paris-Saclay University), as well as on the internet. Secondary sources encompassed the entirety of existing literature regarding zombification in Haiti on one hand, alterations in the voices of subjects when mentioned on the other hand, and toxicological hypotheses or evidence available on PubMed/Medline and Google Scholar.



RESULTS: Few post-zombification observations exist, but 20th-century studies clarified the physio pathological process, confirming its reality. Wade Davis demonstrated in 1983 that zombification results from poisoning, with effects ranging from reversible to fatal, implicating substances like tetrodotoxin and datura. Nasalization can be natural or pathological, affecting various phonemes. No mutilating acts or surgery have been reported related to Haitian zombification.



CONCLUSION: The pharmacological characteristics of tetrodotoxin, coupled with testimonials, present a medical hypothesis elucidating the biological mechanism underlying nasalization in this context. Given that tetrodotoxin induces flaccid paralysis as a neurotropic poison, its neurological impact could account for soft palate paralysis or spasms. Additionally, the severe hypotension induced by tetrodotoxin may elucidate oral and pharyngeal necrosis.

Language: en