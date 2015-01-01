|
Citation
|
Jin L, Yang K, Wu X, Zhang J. Expert Opin. Drug Saf. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Informa Healthcare)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39093352
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Postpartum depression (PPD) is linked to hormonal changes. Brexanolone, the first FDA-approved drug for PPD, is a potential treatment. This study analyzes Brexanolone's safety using the FAERS database, highlighting its adverse effects and potential risk factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brexanolone; FAERS database; postpartum depression (PPD); Safety analysis; side effects