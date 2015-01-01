|
Park JM, Moon CW, Lee BC, Oh E, Lee J, Jang WJ, Cho KH, Lee SH. Front. Aging Neurosci. 2024; 16: e1437707.
BACKGROUNDS: Freezing of gait (FoG) is a common and debilitating symptom of Parkinson's disease (PD) that can lead to falls and reduced quality of life. Wearable sensors have been used to detect FoG, but current methods have limitations in accuracy and practicality. In this paper, we aimed to develop a deep learning model using pressure sensor data from wearable insoles to accurately detect FoG in PD patients.
Parkinson's disease; convolutional neural network; foot pressure; freezing of gait; insole