Yoldi-Negrete M, Guízar-Sánchez D, Robles-García R, Tovilla-Zárate CA, Saracco-Alvarez RA, Navarro-Castellanos I, Hill-de-Titto AC, Fresán A. Front. Psychol. 2024; 15: e1346530.
39091707
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Pediatricians in training are a population at risk for anxiety and depression: they face long working hours, they are confronted with the suffering and death of a vulnerable population and may have personal characteristics that put them in danger. Nonetheless, few studies have looked at their prevalence and associated factors. We aimed to compare demographic, professional activities, adversities and perfectionism personality features between a group of pediatricians in training with depression and/or anxiety and a group of pediatricians in training without depression nor anxiety and, to identify the variables that increase the probabilities of depression and/or anxiety in pediatricians in training.
Language: en
Keywords
depression; anxiety; patient death; pediatricians in training; perfectionism