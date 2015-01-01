SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Dias Gonçalves VP, Fontes Vieira CM, Colorado Lopera HA. Heliyon 2024; 10(14): e34294.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.heliyon.2024.e34294

39092246

PMC11292239

This investigation presents a critical analysis of mouthguard production, focusing on the evaluation of conventional vs additive manufacturing methods, the materials involved, and aspects such as their failure and prevention. It also summarizes the current trends, perspectives, and the main limitations. It is shown that some of the shortcomings can be solved by implementing additive manufacturing technologies, which are systematically reviewed in this research. Due to the specific materials used to produce mouthguards, there are certain additive manufacturing technologies that dominate and a wide variety of raw materials. The costs vary depending on the technology.


Language: en

Sport; Additive manufacturing; Materials; Mouthguard; Polymers

