Abstract

This investigation presents a critical analysis of mouthguard production, focusing on the evaluation of conventional vs additive manufacturing methods, the materials involved, and aspects such as their failure and prevention. It also summarizes the current trends, perspectives, and the main limitations. It is shown that some of the shortcomings can be solved by implementing additive manufacturing technologies, which are systematically reviewed in this research. Due to the specific materials used to produce mouthguards, there are certain additive manufacturing technologies that dominate and a wide variety of raw materials. The costs vary depending on the technology.

