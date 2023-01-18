|
Citation
|
Boyd AD, Railey AF, Hsu YC, Kirkpatrick AW, Fyfe-Johnson A, Muller C, Buchwald D. International journal of indigenous health 2023; 18(1).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
39091339
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Patients, health professionals, and communities use social media to communicate information about health determinants and associated risk factors. Studies have highlighted the potential for social media to reach underserved populations, suggesting these platforms can be used to disseminate health information tailored for diverse and hard-to-reach populations. Little is known, however, about the use of social media among American Indian and Alaska Native populations. The objective of this cross-sectional study is to better understand the use of social media platforms to disseminate information across these populations. Our team surveyed 429 American Indian and Alaska Native adults attending cultural events in Washington State on their use of various types of social media. We used logistic regressions to assess participant use of Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram as related to participant demographics, including age, gender, education, and their place of residence (on-reservation, rural off-reservation areas, or large metropolitan areas).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Communication; American Indian; Alaska Native; Social media; mHealth; Risk communication; Technology