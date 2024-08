Abstract

BACKGROUND: Transactional sex relationships (TSRs) create financial and emotional support for men and women, as well as an increased sexual risk. Studies have reported high HIV and STI transmission rates among young women in transactional sex relationships. However, little is known about TSR prevalence in Jamaica and risky sexual practices among participants. This study investigates the sexual behaviour of Jamaicans in TSR.



METHODS: Secondary data analysis of a national survey revealed that 586 participants (38%) self-reported being in at least one TSR in the last 12 months. We also identified a third category called "Benefluids", who play both roles of benefactor and beneficiary in transactional sex relationships.



RESULTS: 59 percent of male Benefluids had two to five transactional sex relationship partners in the last 12 months, compared to 40% of female Benefluids. Twenty-eight percent of female Benefluids reported sexually transmitted infection symptoms in the last 12 months compared to 13.5% of male Benefluids. While females reported more sexually transmitted infection symptoms, young men had the highest sexual risk precursors.



CONCLUSIONS: People in transactional sex relationships often play the role of beneficiaries and benefactors to meet material and sexual needs but this increases the risk of STI symptoms.

Language: en