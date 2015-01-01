Abstract

In Nigeria, approximately 10% of women of reproductive age report experiencing sexual violence in the past year, with potentially enduring health and social consequences. The effects can be especially severe for younger women and adolescents. MTV Shuga Naija utilizes an entertainment-education TV serial drama to promote gender equality and challenge norms around sexual violence. Using a two-wave panel survey of Nigerian youth (574 females; 317 males) aged 15 to 24 years, this study explores the impact of MTV Shuga Naija on disclosing experiences of sexual violence, reducing stigma, and fostering dialogue. Baseline data were collected in person, while endline data were collected by telephone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey, informed by the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB), examined shifts in self-reported sexual harassment and attitudes toward victims of sexual violence. A doubly robust, difference-in-differences (DID) analysis compares changes in outcomes in treatment versus comparison areas, adjusting for observed and unobserved differences and using inverse probability weighting to enhance the precision of impact estimates. DID models show significant attitude shifts and increased disclosure of sexual violence among youth exposed to MTV Shuga Naija. Agreement with victim-blaming statements dropped significantly for both men and women in treatment versus comparison areas. However, contrary to hypotheses, respondents in comparison areas were more likely to discuss sexual violence with family, although the context and content of these discussions could not be examined. This study therefore confirms that MTV Shuga Naija's entertainment-education effectively improves attitudes and behaviors concerning sexual violence. Even so, victim-blaming norms and experiences of sexual violence remain prevalent. While the program has made progress in addressing this sensitive issue in Nigeria, further research is needed to improve family and community dialogues and to enhance support for victims.

