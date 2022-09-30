SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Huang WY, Chang ST, Lee CH, Liou IH, Cherng RJ. J. Phys. Ther. Sci. 2024; 36(8): 457-470.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Society of Physical Therapy Science)

DOI

10.1589/jpts.36.457

PMID

39092409

PMCID

PMC11290862

Abstract

[Purpose] Virtual reality has been increasingly used to improve the balance performance of older adults; however, the effect remains inconclusive. This study aimed to examine the effects of virtual reality on the balance performance of older adults through a systematic review and meta-analysis. [Methods] The PubMed, MEDLINE, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, and PEDro electronic databases were searched. Only randomized clinical trials published in English from January 1st, 1980, to September 30, 2022, were included and reviewed. Outcome measures included the Berg Balance Scale, Timed Up and Go Test and Activity-specific Balance Confidence scale. [Results] The results showed that virtual reality training for older adults led to significant improvements in Berg Balance Scale scores and Timed Up and Go Test times compared with non-virtual reality training. However, such an outcome was not observed with regard to the Activity-specific Balance Confidence scale. [Conclusion] Virtual reality training is effective in improving both static and dynamic balance among older adults. However, its effect on their self-confidence regarding balance is not significant.


Language: en

Keywords

Older adults; Virtual reality; Balance performance

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print