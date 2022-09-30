Abstract

[Purpose] Virtual reality has been increasingly used to improve the balance performance of older adults; however, the effect remains inconclusive. This study aimed to examine the effects of virtual reality on the balance performance of older adults through a systematic review and meta-analysis. [Methods] The PubMed, MEDLINE, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, and PEDro electronic databases were searched. Only randomized clinical trials published in English from January 1st, 1980, to September 30, 2022, were included and reviewed. Outcome measures included the Berg Balance Scale, Timed Up and Go Test and Activity-specific Balance Confidence scale. [Results] The results showed that virtual reality training for older adults led to significant improvements in Berg Balance Scale scores and Timed Up and Go Test times compared with non-virtual reality training. However, such an outcome was not observed with regard to the Activity-specific Balance Confidence scale. [Conclusion] Virtual reality training is effective in improving both static and dynamic balance among older adults. However, its effect on their self-confidence regarding balance is not significant.

