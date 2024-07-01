Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Pediatric firearm injury prevention research in younger age groups is limited. This study evaluated a large multicenter cohort of younger children with firearm injuries, focusing on injury patterns and surgical resource utilization.



METHODS: Children ≤15 y old sustaining firearm injuries between 2016 and 2021 and treated at 10 pediatric trauma centers in Florida were included. Individual cases were reviewed for demographics, shooting details, injury patterns, resource utilization, and outcomes. Patients were grouped by age into preschool (0-5 y), elementary school (6-10 y), middle school (11-13 y), and early high school (14-15 y). Multivariable logistic regression was used to identify predictors of death and critical resource utilization.



RESULTS: A total of 489 children (80 preschool, 76 elementary school, 92 middle school, and 241 early high school) met inclusion criteria. Demographics, injury patterns, and resource utilization were similar across age groups. Assault and self-harm increased with age. Self-harm was implicated in 5% of cases but accounted for 18% of deaths. Hand surgery (i.e., below-elbow) procedures were common at 8%. Overall mortality was 10%, but markedly higher for self-harm injuries (47%). On multivariable regression, age and demographics were not predictive of death or critical resource utilization, but self-harm intent was a strong independent risk factor for both.



CONCLUSIONS: This study suggests that given the age distribution and disproportionately high impact of self-harm injuries, behavioral health resources should be available to children at the middle school level or earlier. Hand surgery may represent an overlooked but frequently utilized resource to mitigate injury impact and optimize long-term function.

Language: en