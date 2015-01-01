Abstract

Musculoskeletal urgent care centers (MUCCs) are an increasingly common alternative to emergency departments for patients with orthopedic injuries. As there is a lack of longitudinal data regarding MUCCs' impact on the emergency health care system, our study seeks to understand recent trends in MUCC growth and their acceptance of Medicaid insurance. Over the last 6 years, at 2-year intervals (2019, 2021, and 2023), we performed a search to identify all MUCCs in the United States. We determined the affiliation and Medicaid acceptance status of all MUCCs, including those that closed/opened between 2019, 2021, and 2023, to analyze trends in MUCC availability and Medicaid acceptance. In 2019, there were 558 MUCCs, which increased to 596 MUCCs in 2021 and then decreased to 555 MUCCs in 2023, representing a growth and then decline of approximately 7%. Overall, since June 2019, 90 MUCCs have opened and 95 MUCCs have closed. Medicaid acceptance increased nationally between 2019 and 2023, from 58% to 71%. Medicaid acceptance increased for both nonaffiliated and privately affiliated MUCCs. Medicaid acceptance has increased nationally from 2019 to 2023, while MUCC availability has gone through a period of growth and then reversion to 2019 levels. As MUCCs have demonstrated limited Medicaid acceptance previously, it is promising that Medicaid acceptance has improved and MUCCs are providing patients with an additional avenue to access orthopedic care.

