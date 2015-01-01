Abstract

Hip fractures remain a substantial health concern, particularly among elderly individuals with osteoporosis, leading to high global mortality rates. This study aimed to analyze the association between body mass index (BMI) and postoperative mortality in patients who underwent surgery for hip fractures. A total of 680 patients treated at a single institution between January 2018 and December 2022 were included. Factors such as age, BMI, sex, Charlson Comorbidity Index (CCI), preoperative hemoglobin levels, American Society of Anesthesiologists score, anesthesia method, duration of surgery, and time from injury to surgery were assessed. Underweight status, male sex, higher CCI, and general anesthesia were significantly associated with 1-year and in-hospital mortality. Notably, underweight individuals exhibited a higher risk of mortality than normal-weight individuals, and female patients had lower mortality rates. This study underscores the importance of considering BMI, along with other demographic and clinical factors, in predicting postoperative mortality among patients with hip fractures, aiding the development of tailored management strategies to improve outcomes and reduce complications in this vulnerable patient population.

Language: en