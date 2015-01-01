Abstract

Identifying depression symptoms in patients with hip fractures and studying the relationship between depression and pain intensity and pain location in hip fracture patients is of great significance for disease recovery in hip fracture patients. This cohort study analyzed 5 wave data from the China Health and Retirement Longitudinal Study in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018, and 2020, focusing on 1222 patients with hip fractures. The study utilized the CESD-10 Depression Scale to assess depressive symptoms in hip fracture patients and conducted analyses to explore the relationship between depression symptoms, pain, and pain intensity, including binary logistic regression and examination of interaction terms between pain variables and pain intensity in key body parts. Depression symptoms are strongly associated with pain intensity in hip fracture patients, particularly in key body areas. Severe pain significantly increases the risk of depressive symptoms. Moreover, absence of pain in other key body parts is linked to depressive symptoms. Multivariate analysis reveals that higher education levels, marriage, urban residence, and self-rated good health serve as protective factors against depression, while diabetes and heart disease pose significant risks for depressive symptoms in hip fracture patients. Hip fracture pain can induce discomfort and trigger depressive symptoms, showing varied trajectories among patients. Pain intensity predicts the course of depressive symptoms, emphasizing the importance of tailored pain management strategies including medication, physical therapy, and nonpharmacological interventions. Personalized rehabilitation and mental health plans should be designed based on individual patient needs and differences.

Language: en