Abstract

Perinatal mental health conditions affect up to 20 % of pregnant or postpartum individuals, and nearly 15 % of pregnant individuals meet criteria for substance use disorder (SUD). All providers taking care of pregnant or postpartum individuals will encounter patients in these scenarios. Maternal Mortality Review Committees (MMRCs) have determined maternal mental health conditions, including SUD, to be the leading cause of preventable maternal death during pregnancy or in the first year postpartum. Lessons learned from MMRCs to prevent these deaths include the recommendation that screening and identification of mental health conditions need to be linked with evidence-based, patient-centered, and accessible treatments. Obstetricians and gynecologists, midwives, family medicine providers, and pediatricians, are in unique positions not only to screen and diagnose, but also to treat individuals with mental health concerns, including SUD, during pregnancy and postpartum.

Language: en