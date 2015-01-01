Abstract

We describe a case of globe rupture due to a forklift accident. A 64-year-old man presented to the ophthalmology hospital shortly after the jaws of a forklift struck his left eye. The left eye was shrunken with a full-thickness scleral laceration. B-scan ultrasonography revealed a hypotonic eyeball with antero-posterior shrinkage. We promptly performed scleral suturing to maintain the ocular shape. The patient's intraocular pressure improved to 7.1 mmHg, and visual acuity was limited to light perception. Despite this, intraocular hemorrhage in the anterior chamber persisted, and an electroretinogram demonstrated poor response to light. Subsequently, the patient underwent a vitrectomy with silicone oil tamponade to address the vitreous hemorrhage, proliferative membranes, and retinal detachment. However, proliferative vitreoretinopathy with tractional retinal detachment progressed postoperatively, resulting in the loss of light perception. Ocular trauma caused by forklifts accident is rare; however, the strong external forces they exert can cause severe and irreversible visual impairment. Therefore, it is necessary for forklift operators and other concerned individuals to exercise caution to prevent forklift-related ocular trauma. Moreover, ophthalmologists should be aware of the dangers of forklift-related ocular trauma and treatment and management of the same.

Language: en