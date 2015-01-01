Abstract

Mental Health Professionals (MHP) often harbor strong negative attitudes toward people with a sexual attraction to children, hindering the provision of essential treatment. This reluctance stems from pervasive stigmatization, contributing to mental health issues among people with pedophilia and exacerbating risk factors associated with child sexual abuse. Limited research and small sample sizes in prior studies underscore the need to conduct a meta-analysis, examining the effectiveness of educational interventions as a tool for reducing stigmatization toward people with pedophilia in MHP. Eight studies meeting specific inclusion criteria were identified through a literature search. These criteria included (a) peer-reviewed empirical, (b) quantitative data, (c) a focus on attitudes toward people with pedophilia, (d) a sample of MHP that might come in contact with people with pedophilia (or the general public), (e) the intervention is educational, (f) the educational intervention is based on people with pedophilia, (g) pre- and post-test data, and (h) be written in English. Comparable variables within these studies encompassed dangerousness, social distance, intentionality, deviance, punitiveness, anger, sympathy, and motivation to treat. The intervention significantly improved perceptions of dangerousness (d = 0.65), social distance (d = 0.33), intentionality (d = 0.38), and punitiveness (d = 0.77). However, it showed non-significant effects on deviance (d = 0.22), anger (d = -0.22), sympathy (d = -0.12), and motivation to treat (d = -0.04). These findings indicate that educational interventions can reduce MHP stigmatization toward people with pedophilia, especially with contact-based and sufficiently prolonged interventions.

Language: en